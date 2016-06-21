Rome has a new mayor, and she's female.

Virginia Raggi was elected on Sunday as the Italian capital's first female mayor.

Hailing from the populist 5-star movement (M5S), Raggi won the election by 67 percent of the vote against Roberto Giachetti of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's centre-left Democratic Party (DP).

Beside Raggi being the first female mayor, she is also the youngest in Rome's 2,800 year history.

The 37-year-old lawyer was born and bred in Rome.

She grew up in the Saint John Lateran area close to the Colosseum and historic centre.

She was a studious child and a stubborn one, by her own account.

"I was a curious young girl, interested in many things, but very focused, as I am today. Determination never failed me."

She likes to spend her time hiking, swimming and skiing, according to her website.

Political Campaign

She started her campaign five years ago as a political novice.

She was impressed at M5S's founder Beppe Grillo's declaration of war on the establishment and traditional political parties.

The movement's anti-corruption theme struck a chord in Rome, where the previous centre-left mayor was forced to resign last year over an expenses scandal only months after it emerged the city had been haemorrhaging cash to organised crime.

Raggi told AFP it was the birth of her son Matteo that convinced her she had to do something about the state of a city blighted by potholes, uncollected rubbish and failing public transport.

A theme she exploited throughout her campaign.

She was derided by some commentators as woefully unqualified for the job of resolving the city's huge problems.