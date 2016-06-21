Britain's biggest vote since 1975 will happen Thursday June 23, 2016.

It will vote on whether to remain in the European Union (EU) or not.

Voting will commence at 7am (BST) and end at 10pm (BST).

The official results will be announced by the Electoral Commission early Friday morning.

According to The Telegraph, the reason results will take so long is because the entire voting area has now been divided into 382 counting areas.

Each area will first verify all ballots individually, before announcing the turn-out.

Only then will the actual counting begin.

The special feature by The Telegraphexplains these results will then be collated and fed by local counting officers to regional counting officers in 12 electoral regions, who will only announce their results when all the areas have concluded their counts.

The Electoral Commission is forecasting that turnout could be as high as 80% and are encouraging people to cast their votes early.

Vote Remain vs Vote Leave

Polls by various organiations and think tanks are suggesting different outcomes.

But what are British people on the ground thinking and how will the results affect them?

We posed these questions to two Brits and got the following response:

Saheem Suleman, an Economic Analyst from Dewsbury says the UK should remain in the EU.

Financial Manager from West Yorkshire, Gareth Laycock, says UK citizens should not lose the privilege of having to travel and work in any country in the EU.

Muslim community

With a population of over 3 million, the Muslim community's vote is something both Remain and Leave camps are trying to win over.

Messages have been circulating on social media while pamphlets are being distributed near mosques and Islamic schools.

British Muslims, a majority of them from immigrant backgrounds, will need to think long and hard before voting as the result will be a turning point for a religion already under the global spotlight.