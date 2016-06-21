Congolese politician Jean-Pierre Bemba was sentenced to 18 years in prison by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague on Tuesday for heading a 2002-03 campaign of rape and murder in neighbouring Central African Republic.

"The chamber sentences Mr Jean-Pierre Bemba Gombo to a total of 18 years of imprisonment," said judge Sylvia Steiner, ruling that the former militia leader had failed to exercise control over his private army sent to CAR in late October 2002 where they carried out "sadistic" rapes, murders and pillaging of "particular cruelty."

The atrocities were carried out by Bemba's private army, the Congolese Liberation Movement (MLC), when he sent them into neighbouring CAR in late October 2002. The army was sent to put down a coup against then president Ange-Felix Patasse.

The 1,500 soldiers unleashed a five-month campaign of terror aimed at squashing any resistance to Patasse's rule.

Prosecutors had called for a sentence of at least 25 years at the end of Bemba's lengthy trial which opened in November 2010.

Filing for appeal

The case however is likely to drag on for a few more years, as his defence team has already filed notice that it intends to appeal the conviction. The team argued for Bemba's immediate release as he has already been in jail since his arrest in 2008.