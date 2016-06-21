Brighten, lighten, even it out...the obsession to perfect, bottle and achieve fairness continues to grow. It's a fixation fuelled by cosmetic and advertising industries with multibillion dollar budgets which continue to inform standards of beauty, which in turn continue to feed on personal insecurities.

However, pushback against colourism from both countries and activists who work with decidedly smaller budgets is gaining traction through policy and social media.

West Africa's Ghana is the latest country to take a stance against skin bleaching products. Starting August, Ghana's Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) will impose a ban on cosmetics containing hydroquinone.

"Concerning skin lightening products, we are saying that from August 2016, all products containing hydroquinone will not be allowed into the country. From 2016, the acceptance for skin lightening products is going to be zero," said FDA spokesperson James Lartey in an interview with Ghana Star.

Countries like the United States, Japan and Australia have also imposed tight regulations on the use of the ingredient. The US Food and Drug Administration which in 1989 declared hydroquinone safe in certain quantities proposed to withdraw the rule in 2006 after finding evidence the compound could be carcinogenic. The administration suggested using hydroquinone topically could cause the skin to darken.

Selling discontentment

The products which claim to really get under one's skin and make one look fairer are expected to be worth $20 billion by 2018 across the world. The fairness cream industry in India alone is worth $450 million. Skin-whitening and anti-aging products are the largest component of the facial care industry in the Asia-Pacific according to Transparency Market Research.

A former employee of a multinational consumer goods company justifies the investment, saying there is a perfect response to the backlash against fairness products. "We sell it because people want it."

So why do we do it?

Fair skin has been internalised as a sign of beauty and affluence; skin that has not seen the drudgery of working under the harsh sun, skin that resembles that of the invaders and colonisers, skin that is white, a colour which represents innocence and purity.

From Ancient China to slaves in Africa to colonial India, generations grew up hearing loved ones draw connections between the colour of their skin and success. The comments are almost always personal, relentless, painful and tend to get under the thickest skin.

Suzanna Masih, a master's student at City University of New York, told TRT World she used skin lightening products because she felt the pressure to be fair.

"As a kid I used to hear ‘yeh toh itni kali hai' [she is so black] a lot," she said. "Growing up, people in my family would say ‘why don't you use 'X' cream or eat 'Y' herb and your skin will clear up'," making Masih feel she had to change her lifestyle in order to look a certain — more acceptable — way.

Masih said she feels less conscious about her skin since moving to the United States from Pakistan. "But I know as soon as I go back I'll become more self conscious again," she added.

"I have so much in my head and people can't see past my skin color."

Fair is always fair

The "standards of beauty changed over the years," but not where skin colour or "fairness" is concerned, said Pakistani dermatologist and laser specialist Dr Fehmida Arif during a telephone interview with TRT World.

"Most people who come to me in their 20s or 30s say they want [to whiten their skin] to [help them] get married; older women come when they feel the need to improve their look," said Arif. "Sportspeople want to do it because the sun made them dark and [their skin] patchy. Actors say they want to look good," she added.

"Men in marketing tell me 'If we are fair, we will look more appealing'. The ones who are gay say they want to look more feminine," narrated Arif.

Dark is lovely

Since a significant proportion of the target audience lives in the subcontinent, the region has been the focus of big companies as early as the 70s when Unilever launched "the world's first fairness cream" Fair & Lovely in India.

In 2005, Emani, Unilever's rival, introduced India's first whitening cream for men, Fair and Handsome. The product gained great success and was endorsed by many famous Indian actors such as Shah Rukh Khan.

The desire to be white all over became even more personal in 2012 when a feminine wash promising to lighten the colour of genitals was advertised. The controversial ad suggested the product would make women more desirable to their husbands.

Some of the strongest voices battling colourism are also from the subcontinent.

Kalki Koechlin is an Indian actor of French heritage who is known for speaking out against whitening products. Speaking to TRT World over the telephone, Koechlin highlighted that diversity of beauty should be celebrated more often.