The death toll from clashes between police and protesting teachers in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca rose to 10 on Monday, as the country's authorities investigated whether the police were responsible.

The police have accused an unidentified armed group of being responsible for eight of the deaths in the town of Asuncion Nochixtlan.

Two other people, including a journalist, were killed in another town by unknown gunmen.

Federal police chief Enrique Galindo responded to criticism that the police were heavily armed by saying that officers were deployed to remove the week long road blockade and armed police were sent after 2,000 unidentified "radicals" opened fire. None of the gunmen were teachers, he said.

The Mexican authorities opened a probe on Monday investigating whether police were responsible for the deaths, after thousands of protesters led by the CNTE teachers' union denounced the killings as a "massacre."

Galindo said in a news conference that "who started or didn't start [firing]" will be determined with the help of statements given to prosecutors by the relevant officers.

The recent violent unrest follows months of protests by teachers who reject President Enrique Pena Nieto's landmark education reforms which require educators to undergo performance evaluations before they can be placed in public schools.