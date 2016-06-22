WORLD
2 MIN READ
11,000 civilians killed by air strikes in Syria in 20 months
Air strikes by Russian and Syrian regime warplanes have killed 11,000 civilians including at least 4,000 children since November 2014.
11,000 civilians killed by air strikes in Syria in 20 months
Men inspect damage after an airstrike on Aleppo's rebel held al-Hallak neighbourhood, Syria June 2, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 22, 2016

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Tuesday that it documented the deaths of 11,000 civilians including 4,000 children as a result of air strikes conducted by Russian and Syrian regime warplanes in the last 20 months.

According to the SOHR, more than 45,000 civilians were injured due to bombardments by Syrian regime and Russian fighter jets after Moscow started its military campaign in support of Bashar al Assad's regime.

At least 58,146 raids were carried out by regime warplanes and helicopters between Nov. 20, 2014 and June 20, 2016.

The SOHR reported that more than 32,217 barrel bombs were dropped on hundreds of rebel-held farms, communities, towns, villages and cities in Syria.

Recommended

The SOHR also said it has documented at least 25,929 air raids which were carried out by the regime and Russian warplanes.

The bombardment also resulted in to the death of more than 7,000 DAESH terrorists and opposition fighters including those from the Al Qaeda-affiliated Nusra Front.

The UN's official death toll in Syria, since started in 2011, is estimated to be at least 250,000. But the Syrian Center for Policy Research released a report on Feb. 10 saying that the death toll has exceeded 470,000.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake