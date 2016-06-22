Hundreds of firefighters battled raging wildfires in the western United States on Tuesday amid a record-setting heat wave that has claimed at least four lives and triggered evacuations.

More than 600 firefighters and water-dropping helicopters worked to contain two major brush fires that erupted east of Los Angeles on Monday, scorching more than 5,400 acres and forcing about 800 families to flee their homes.

There are fears that the two rapidly growing, uncontrolled wildfires could merge and force even more communities to evacuate their homes, authorities said on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by the US Forest Service, the so-called Fish Fire and the Reservoir Fire, which broke out on Monday in the Angeles National Forest, more than doubled in size overnight, raising fears of an impending inferno.

While the two blazes have not yet merged, they are being handled as one incident, called the San Gabriel Complex Fire.

The Fish Fire, whose cause is under investigation, has grown to 3,000 acres while the Reservoir Fire, which fire officials say was sparked by a car crash, stood at about 2,400 acres, according to figures from the US Forest Service.

The wildfires are a few kilometres apart in parched and windy foothills just northeast of Los Angeles.

"It is a possibility that the two fires would merge," Andrew Mitchell, a spokesman for the team battling the Reservoir Fire said.

More than 800 people were forced to evacuate the area when the fires reached a distance of 32 km northeast of downtown Los Angeles, Mitchell said. The communities nearest the flames include the suburban towns of Duarte and Azusa.