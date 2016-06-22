On Thursday June 23 the people of the United Kingdom will answer the question: "should the United Kingdom remain a member of the European Union or leave the European Union?"

The choice on whether to leave the 28-member political and economic bloc – "Brexit" – is not a simple one. Whether the UK stays or goes, there will likely be consequences for many years to come.

Britain has been part of the European Union, and its predecessor the European Economic Community, for 41 years.

Both sides of the Brexit debate decided to temporarily suspend campaigning after 41-year-old UK Member of Parliament Jo Cox was shot dead last Thursday. Campaigning resume on S

Cox was well respected. She voiced support for Syrian migrants and campaigned in favour of the UK remaining in the EU. Her sudden death has shocked everyone.

Investors concerned

The UK is the fifth largest economy in the world, so whether it decides to leave or stay in the EU will have a substantial economic impact both domestically and internationally.

There have reportedly been capital outflows in the last few months in anticipation over the vote, with investors either taking their capital out of the UK or converting it into other currencies.

"Around £65bn left the UK or was converted into other currencies in March and April, the largest amount since the economic crash. In the six months to the end of April, £77bn was pulled out of British pounds, compared to just £2bn in the six months to the end of last October," The Independent reported.

The Bank of England has also issued warnings that the pound might fall in value if Brexit takes place.The US Federal Reserve, Bank of England, Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan are all expected to hold monetary policy steady against a backdrop of caution heightened by the possibility of Brexit.

"We're in uncharted territory in front of the Brexit vote, and then there's also the Fed this week. So the wall of worry is quite high at the moment. All the banks are a little bit lower, and they're to ones which are likely to get hit," said Zeg Choudhry, managing director at LONTRAD.

"For the next two weeks, you've got to be slightly mad if you've not got your money in defensive stocks."

Why Brexit?

Public opinion is divided within the UK on whether the country should leave the EU.

UK Prime Minister David Cameron pledged during his general election campaign last year that he would hold a referendum on whether to stay or leave.

Supporters of Brexit say Britain has ceded its sovereignty to the EU and leaving is the only way to take it back.