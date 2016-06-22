Suphi Durmusoglu creates miniature models of buildings with a special focus on doors and windows. Made of metal and wood, the models catch the attention of passers-by and architecture lovers.

Suphi was born in Trabzon, a city on the Black Sea coast of north-eastern Turkey.

Suphi's father was a carpenter from whom he derives the inspiration for his work. Working with few simple tools at his small and portable workshop in Ortakoy, Istanbul, where he has been living for the past 27 years, Suphi says the city provided him an opportunity to present his work to people from all over the world. He has sold over 18,000 miniature models to tourists from various countries.

Suphi uses old metal cans and wood for his work.

"Eat, drink, work and visit new places – this is my philosophy," Suphi told TRT World while explaining his views on life.

"The ideas are not hard to find. I visit different places and take photos. Later, I use those photos to create a miniature building model. Sometimes I also use the internet to find an idea for a new model," he said.

Suphi has a very keen eye for details when it comes to his models. It usually takes him two to three days to make a model, but sometimes it takes longer. "It took me almost one week to make a small model of a sewing machine," Suphi said. "The shortest time I took to make a complete model is 36 hours."

When he made the model of a house in the Cesme district of Izmir, a coastal town in western part of Turkey. The hardest part was to make the moving-handle of the door, he said.

Suphi has an interesting way of finding names for his miniature models. He names them after children he meets on streets. "I love children and whenever I see a beautiful child, I name my miniature model after the name of that child."

His choice of colours is also a sensitive matter. While he buys some of the colours required for his models from the market, he develops most of them on his own. "I can crush a coloured stone or a piece of a tile to develop a new colour for my model."