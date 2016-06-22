North Korea launched what appeared to be an intermediate-range missile on Wednesday to a high altitude in the direction of Japan before it plunged into the sea, military officials said, in a move which appeared to mark a technological advance for the isolated state after several failed tests.

The launch came about two hours after a similar test failed, South Korea's military said, with the missile covering 400 kilometres (250 miles) – more than half the distance to the southwest coast of Japan's main island of Honshu.

Both tests were believed to be of the intermediate-range Musudan missile, capable of reaching US bases as far away as Guam and any part of Japan. However, BBC reported that North American Defense Command tracked the missiles and determined they did not pose a threat to North American territories.

The launches and earlier nuclear tests show continued defiance of international warnings and a series of UN Security Council resolutions and sanctions, which North Korea rejects as an infringement of its sovereignty. Existing UN Security Council measures ban North Korea from any use of ballistic missile technology.

Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani said the second missile reached an altitude of 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) and a range of 400 km, indicating North Korea had made progress.

"We don't know whether it counts as a success, but North Korea has shown some capability with IRBMs [intermediate range ballistic missiles]," he told reporters in Tokyo. "The threat to Japan is intensifying."

The first test took place shortly before 6am (2100 GMT Tuesday) and was deemed to have failed after the rocket reportedly flew around 150 km (90 miles) over the East Sea (Sea of Japan).

"South Korea and the United States are conducting further analysis," the South Korean Defence Ministry said in a statement that stopped short of labelling the second test a success or failure.

A successful test would mark a major step forward for a weapons programme that ultimately aspires to develop a proven nuclear strike capability against the US mainland and North Korea's neighbours.

Provoking condemnation

US State Department spokesman John Kirby said the latest launches would only increase global efforts to counter North Korea's illicit weapons programme.

"We intend to raise our concerns at the UN to bolster international resolve in holding (North Korea) accountable for these provocative actions," Kirby said in a statement.

Japanese broadcaster NHK quoted Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as saying such tests "cannot be tolerated."

Nakatani said further provocative action from Pyongyang could not be ruled out, and suggested the twin launches could have been timed to coincide with the 66th anniversary of the start of the Korean War in 1950.

The South Korea and North Korea technically remain in a state of war after the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.

South Korea's foreign ministry warned that North Korea would face even stronger sanctions and said the tests underlined "the hypocrisy and deceptiveness" of Pyongyang's recent offers of military talks with Seoul.