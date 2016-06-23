Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that Turkey strongly backs Britain staying in the European Union.

During a press conference with his Turkish Cypriot counterpart Tahsin Turkoglu, Cavusoglu said, "We want Britain to stay in the European Union under any circumstances."

"Britain's exit would certainly have a negative impact," he added.

Cavusoglu's statement came as British fears over future Turkish membership in the union have featured strongly the lead up to the referendum.

According to supporters of "Brexit" – Britain leaving the EU – millions of Turks could move to the UK in the future if Britain choses to stay in the union.

British Prime Minister David Cameron had said in May that "It is not remotely on the cards that Turkey is going to join the EU at any time soon."

"They applied in 1987. At the current rate of progress, they'd probably get round to joining in about the year 3000," Cameron added.

Foreign Minister Cavusoglu said in his comments yesterday that "It is not right that the issue of when Turkey will become a member of the EU is used in the Brexit campaign. Turkey has never been a burden on the EU."