Thousands of people attended the funeral procession of renowned Pakistani singer Amjab Sabri on Thursday, a day after he was gunned down in the port city of Karachi in an attack claimed by a faction of the Taliban.

Sabri, 45, was one of South Asia's most popular singers of Qawwali, Sufi devotional music that dates back more than 700 years.

He was shot dead by unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle in Karachi on Wednesday. The killing triggered an outpouring of grief over what police described as an "act of terror."

Sabri was driving his car in the Liaquatabad area of the city when a motorcycle pulled up alongside the vehicle and the attackers opened fire, police officer Farooq Sanjarani said. He had hardly travelled a kilometre from his house to attend an Iftaar transmission at a private television channel, marking the end of the daily Ramadan fast.

"Our preliminary examination shows he was shot thrice in the head, face and chest," said Dr Rohina Hassan, the additional police surgeon at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

"It was a targeted killing and an act of terrorism," Muqaddas Haider – a senior police officer – said, without naming possible suspects.

Grisly mobile phone footage of the scene of the crime shot by an onlooker showed the singer's head slumped on his right shoulder and a pool of blood on the ground by the driver's side where he sat.

Taliban claims responsibility

A spokesman for a branch of the Taliban, Qari Saifullah Saif, claimed the killing late on Wednesday, saying it was in retaliation for a song that the hard-line group considers blasphemous.

In 2014, Sabri was caught up in a blasphemy case involving a Qawwali he had sung on a morning television show that mentioned religious figures in a way some deemed offensive.

The Taliban have carried out major attacks on Sufi mosques and shrines in recent years, including the 2010 bombing of the Data Darbar shrine in Lahore that killed more than 40 people.