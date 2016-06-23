The US Supreme Court on Thursday blocked President Barack Obama's plan to spare millions of illegal immigrants in the country from deportation in a split ruling that the president said was "heartbreaking" for those affected.

The 4-4 ruling, coming seven months before Obama's term in office ends, marked the latest success that his Republican adversaries have had in thwarting a major policy initiative of the Democrat president.

Obama had hoped that overhauling the US immigration system and resolving the fate of the estimated 11 million people in the country illegally would be part of his presidential legacy.

A split ruling was possible because the court was down to eight justices, four liberals and four conservatives, after conservative justice Antonin Scalia died in February.

The Republican-led Senate has refused to act on Obama's nomination of appeals court judge Merrick Garland to replace Scalia.

The decision leaves in legal limbo the roughly 4 million people Obama's action was meant to help.

The plan was tailored to let those people - who have lived illegally in the United States at least since 2010, have no criminal record and have children who are US citizens or lawful permanent residents - get into a program that shields them from deportation and supplies work permits.

In an appearance at the White House after the ruling, Obama expressed frustration at the court's inability to issue a decisive ruling on the merits of the case and at Senate Republicans for "willfully" keeping the court shorthanded.

"The fact that the Supreme Court wasn't able to issue a decision today doesn't just set the system back further — it takes us further from the country that we aspire to be," he said.

"I think it is heartbreaking for the millions of immigrants who made their lives here, who raise families here and hope for the opportunity to work, pay taxes, serve in our military and more fully contribute to this country we all love in an open way."

Obama also said that the voters will play a critical role in deciding how the country moves forward on this issue.

The president also tweeted: "Our immigration system is broken, and we need Congress for a long-term solution."

Obama's fellow Democrats also were quick to express dismay.

"Yet another example of SCOTUS not being able to function as final word on a crucial constitutional issue," tweeted Senator Patrick Leahy, chiding Republican colleagues for blocking the appointment of a new justice.

"Do your job," he demanded.