British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday he will resign and leave his office by October.

His announcement came after Britons ignored his pleas to remain in the European Union in the historic referendum.

"I do not think it would be right for me to try to be the captain that steers our country to its next destination," Cameron said choking back tears outside his 10 Downing Street office.

He gave no detailed timetable, but said there should be a new leader by the time his Conservative Party holds its annual conference in October.

"This is not a decision I've taken lightly but I do believe it is in the national interest to have a period of stability and then the new leadership required.