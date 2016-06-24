WORLD
British PM Cameron to resign by October
British PM David Cameron says he will leave his 10 Downing Street office by October, following Britains vote to leave the EU.
After the country voted for the Brexit, Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron announces his intention to resign as his wife Samantha watches outside 10 Downing Street in London on June 24, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 24, 2016

British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday he will resign and leave his office by October.

His announcement came after Britons ignored his pleas to remain in the European Union in the historic referendum.

"I do not think it would be right for me to try to be the captain that steers our country to its next destination," Cameron said choking back tears outside his 10 Downing Street office.

He gave no detailed timetable, but said there should be a new leader by the time his Conservative Party holds its annual conference in October.

"This is not a decision I've taken lightly but I do believe it is in the national interest to have a period of stability and then the new leadership required.

I think it's right that this new Prime Minister takes the decision about when to trigger article 50 and start the process of leaving the EU."

Meanwhile, Twitter has erupted with some rather waggish tweets after Cameron's announcement:

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
