Britain's vote to leave the European Union may have sent financial markets across the world into a frenzy, but the real impact of the referendum may be yet to come.

Moments after the UK Electoral Commission revealed that 51.89 percent of the population had voted in favour of the 'Brexit', calls for similar referendums were being made across Europe.

Political parties in France, Holland, Italy and Denmark stepped up pressure on their governments to reconsider their future with the EU following the development in Britain.

The realignment of diplomatic and trade relations between the now 27-nation EU and the world, according to experts, is likely to follow.

But will the EU survive? Its policy on immigration and asylum played a major role in tilting Britain's referendum and it is something the anti-EU and far-right parties are playing on.

Netherlands: "Our money, our borders"

A survey by a Dutch television channel Een Vandaag this week revealed that 54 percent of the people in the Netherlands 'wanted a referendum of their own'.

The Dutch anti-immigration leader Geert Wilders, who is leading opinion polls, said if he were to come to power in the March general election he too would call for a referendum.

"We want be in charge of our own country, our own money, our own borders, and our own immigration policy. As quickly as possible the Dutch need to get the opportunity to have their say about Dutch membership of the European Union."

France: "Victory for freedom"

The far-right National Front (FN) party in France termed the British decision to leave the EU a "victory for freedom" and has demanded a similar referendum in the country.

"We now need to hold the same referendum in France and in (other) EU countries," FN chief Marine Le Pen said.

Italy: "Euro 2"

Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star movement, buoyed by big gains in local elections, has called for the country to 'reassess' its relations with the EU and is focused particularly on whether to keep the euro currency.

5-Star has suggested Europe adopts two different currencies, one for the rich north and another for southern countries.

"We want a consultative referendum on the euro," 5-Star's Luigi Di Maio said during a talk show.