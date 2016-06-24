Britain has voted to leave the European Union in a historic referendum which could potentially trigger the collapse of the 28-nation bloc and have far-reaching economic consequences.

The vote will initiate at least two years of a messy separation from the EU, raise questions over London's role as a global financial capital and has already forced Prime Minister David Cameron to resign, even after he had pledged during the campaign to stay on whatever the result.

Cameron had urged Britons to vote Remain, warning that the alternative was a leap in the dark that would hurt trade and investment, bring about a self-inflicted recession, undermine the pound and push up shopping bills and the cost of holidays.

The world financial markets were already experiencing the effects of Britain's vote as results from the referendum showed a 51.9/48.1 percent split for leaving.

The pound suffered its biggest one-day fall of more than 10 percent against the dollar, hitting a 31-year low on market fears that the decision will hit investment in the world's fifth largest economy.

Advocates of going it alone said a 'Brexit' would invigorate the economy by freeing business from suffocating EU bureaucracy, and allow the country to recover its sovereignty and regain control of immigration.

Britain's 27 EU partners anxiously watched the vote, fearing the departure of the bloc's second biggest economy would weaken Europe's global clout and fuel the rise of eurosceptic movements in other countries.

Plunging Pound

The pound had hit a 2016 high above $1.50 shortly after an earlier opinion poll showed an outcome in favour of 'Remain', but fell nearly 17 cents from that peak as it became clear that the 'Leave' camp had won the landmark referendum.