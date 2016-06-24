More than 1,200 refugees, who fled from Boko Haram, have died of starvation at an aid camp in north-east Nigeria in the past year, the medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières said on Thursday.

Describing it as a "catastrophic humanitarian emergency", it said nearly 200 people died in the last month at the same camp.

During its visit on Tuesday to the camp in Bama, some 70 kilometres (45 miles) from Maiduguri, MSF found that 24,000 people including 15,000 children are sheltered at the camp.

"This is the first time MSF has been able to access Bama, but we already know the needs of the people there are beyond critical," said Ghada Hatim, MSF head of mission in Nigeria.

"We are treating malnourished children in medical facilities in Maiduguri and see the trauma on the faces of our patients who have witnessed and survived many horrors."

The shocking findings show that out of 800 children examined,19 percent suffer from "severe acute malnutrition" while 16 children are "severely malnourished" at risk of dying.

According to MSF's report, at least 188 people died since May 23 due to diarrhoea and malnutrition.