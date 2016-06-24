Britons have voted to leave the EU in a historic referendum held on Thursday.

The Leave campaign won by a margin of 3.8 percent, taking 51.9 percent of the vote.

The result has seen the British Pound drop to its lowest value in decades and Prime Minister David Cameron announcing his resign.

As Britons woke up to their new reality on Friday morning, many began to ask "what next?"

The UK now finds itself at the beginning of a complicated two-year process due to end the country's divorce from the 28-member bloc.

The result has also raised questions about the future of the UK itself.

While the majority of people in England and Wales voted to leave the EU, Scotland and Northern Ireland largely voted to remain.

Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon already vowed to organise a second Scottish referendum on independence from the UK in the event of England voting to leave and Scotland voting to stay.

Scots previously voted to remain part of the UK in a referendum in late 2014 in a tightly contested race, but that was partly because they were worried that separation from the UK would have resulted in their ejection from the EU.

But with the latest development, Scots may now be swayed to vote for independence to secure their place in the bloc.

"Scotland has delivered a strong, unequivocal vote to remain in the EU, and I welcome that endorsement of our European status," Sturgeon said after the majority of results came in.

"The vote here makes clear that the people of Scotland see their future as part of the European Union."

Northern Ireland's Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness, a member of the pro-Irish Sinn Féin party, has also called for a poll on what to do with the country's borders with the Republic of Ireland, raising the prospect unifying the north and the south of the island.

Sinn Fein's national chairman Declan Kearney on Friday morning said Northern Ireland's status in the UK was now in "sharp focus."

"We have a situation where the north is going to be dragged out on the tails of a vote in England," he said.

"That is a huge democratic deficit for our society, building on the existing democratic deficit of partition.