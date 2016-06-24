Britain must launch the process of leaving the EU immediately and allow the rest of the bloc to forge ahead with greater union, EU leaders said on Friday.

British Prime Minister David Cameron, who announced his resignation on Thursday after the referendum result, said Britain would not make any formal notification before October, once his Conservative Party has chosen his successor.

However, President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz told The Guardian "I doubt it is only in the hands of the government of the United Kingdom."

"We have to take note of this unilateral declaration that they want to wait until October, but that must not be the last word."

In a joint statement, Schulz – along with President of the European Council Donald Tusk and President of the European Comission Jean-Claude Juncker – said postponing the UK's exit would "unnecessarily prolong uncertainty."

Manfred Weber, head of the largest political group in the assembly, the centre-right European People's Party, called on Cameron to trigger Britain's exit at an EU summit on Tuesday and to start leave negotiations immediately.

"We have the will of the British people on the table," Weber told reporters, saying it now had to be implemented "and the most important thing is that we do this very quickly."

Any EU country that wants to leave the bloc has two years to negotiate the terms of the divorce, starting from the moment it formally notifies the EU of its intention to exit.