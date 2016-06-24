After most Britons voted to leave the European Union, tens of thousands of Londoners took to social media to express their opposition.

Around 100,000 Londoners signed a petition organized by James O'Malley on the change.org website, asking Mayor Sadiq Khan to declare London an independent state.

The petition read: "Declare London independent from the UK and apply to join the EU."

"London is an international city, and we want to remain at the heart of Europe," the petition said.

"Let's face it -- the rest of the country disagrees. So rather than passive aggressively vote against each other at every election, let's make the divorce official and move in with our friends on the continent.

"Mayor Sadiq, wouldn't you prefer to be President Sadiq? Make it happen!", it said.

Khan responded to the referendum outcome by issuing a statement.