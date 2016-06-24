More than 98 people have died and almost 800 have been injured after a tornado and hailstorm hit the eastern-central coastal province of China, Jiangsu, early on Thursday, the government said.

The extreme weather, which included a strong tornado, struck mid-afternoon on Thursday near Yancheng city, which is located 317 km from China's commercial capital Shanghai, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said.

Winds reaching up to 125 kilometers (78 mph) per hour overturned cars and destroyed homes and factories in the province.

"I heard the gales and ran upstairs to shut the windows," a local resident, Xie Litian, 62, told Xinhua.

"I had hardly reached the top of the stairs when I heard a boom and saw the entire wall with the windows on it torn away,"

" When the storm subsided and I escaped, all the neighbouring houses were gone. It was like the end of the world," he added.