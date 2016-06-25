West Virginia's worst flooding in more than a century has left at least 26 people dead, and stranded hundreds more who had to be rescued from rooftops and fast-flowing waters, state officials said on Friday.

The state was hit by up to 10 inches of rain on Thursday, causing rivers and streams to overflow.

"The damage is widespread and devastating," West Virginia Governor Earl Ray Tomblin said at a news conference.

He said that 17 shelters are operational and 200 National Guard soldiers are on active duty helping in eight counties conducting swift water rescues, search and extraction efforts, and health and welfare checks.

The death toll stands at 26, according to the spokeswoman for the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

The area worst hit by the floods was Greenbrier County in the southeast of the state, with 15 deaths, she added.

The dead included an eight-year-old boy who was swept away while walking along a creek with his mother and sister, local West Virginia news station WSAZ reported. His body was found after a three hour search.

The Elk River, along with several others, have risen to dangerous heights. Elk River's water level has reached 32 feet, which is so far the highest since 1888, Governor Tomblin said.