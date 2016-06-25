WORLD
4 MIN READ
Spain demands co-administration of Gibraltar after Brexit
After the UK's EU membership referendum, Spain calls for its flag to be flown over the Gibraltar peninsula, sparking British criticism.
Spain demands co-administration of Gibraltar after Brexit
A Union flag flies at Europa Point in front of the Rock (rear), a monolithic limestone promontory, and the Ibrahim-al-Ibrahim mosque in Gibraltar, south of Spain August 12, 2013. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 25, 2016

Spain's acting foreign minister has called for the country's claim for joint controlwith the United Kingdom of the Gibraltar peninsula.

"I hope the formula of co-sovereignty, to be clear, the Spanish flag on the Rock, is much closer than before," Spain's interim Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo told Spanish radio on Friday.

"Our formula... is British-Spanish co-sovereignty for a determined period of time, which after that time has elapsed, will head towards the restitution of Gibraltar to Spanish sovereignty," he added.

"It is now a bilateral issue that will be negotiated exclusively between the United Kingdom and Spain."

He repeated the claims after the UK decided to leave the EU and on the eve of Spain's parliamentary electionson Sunday.

Spanish parties failed to form a new government after December's election. Since then Spain has been governed by the conservative Popular Party (PP) led by acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

Located at the southern tip of Spain across the sea from Morocco, Gibraltar, also known as ‘the Rock,' is a British Overseas Territory under the jurisdiction and sovereignty of the United Kingdom.

The peninsula has been under British domination since 1713 (under the treaty of Utrecht) and is home to 30,000 people, mostly British citizens.

Besides defence and foreign policy, Gibraltar is self-governing in all areas. The UK has a military garrison and naval base in the Gibraltar.

Inhabitants can elect their representatives to the territory's House of Assembly but the British monarch appoints its governor.

In response to Spain's claim, the UK's Minister for Europe, David Lidington, said that the UK will stand beside Gibraltar.

Recommended

"We will never enter into arrangements under which the people of Gibraltar would pass under the sovereignty of another state against your wishes," he said in a statement.

"Furthermore, the UK will not enter into a process of sovereignty negotiations with which Gibraltar is not content."

In 2001 and 2002 both countries agreed to an accord to share sovereignty over the Gibraltar.

The accord failed after the Gibraltarians voted it down in a referendumin November 2002, in which they voted to remain as part of the UK.

Unlike the UK, 95.9 percent of Gibraltarians voted on Thursday for the UK to remain part of the EU. Only 832 people voted for the UK to leave the EU. Social media users made fun of these 832 people.

Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, who lead a campaign for a remain vote, called for calm in a tweet.

"We have surpassed greater challenges," he said. "It is time for unity, for calm & for rational thinking. Together & united we will continue to prosper."

Julie Girling, the Conservative MEP for the South West of England and Gibraltar, indicated her disappointment. "I believe future generations will question our wisdom," she said.

Gibraltar plays a pivotal role for both Spain and UK. The strategically placed peninsula defends the UK's trade lanes to the East and serves as Britain's only land access to European continent.

During Franco's dictatorship, the border separating Gibraltar and Spain was closed until negotiatios with the EU commenced in 1985.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake