Spain's acting foreign minister has called for the country's claim for joint controlwith the United Kingdom of the Gibraltar peninsula.

"I hope the formula of co-sovereignty, to be clear, the Spanish flag on the Rock, is much closer than before," Spain's interim Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo told Spanish radio on Friday.

"Our formula... is British-Spanish co-sovereignty for a determined period of time, which after that time has elapsed, will head towards the restitution of Gibraltar to Spanish sovereignty," he added.

"It is now a bilateral issue that will be negotiated exclusively between the United Kingdom and Spain."

He repeated the claims after the UK decided to leave the EU and on the eve of Spain's parliamentary electionson Sunday.

Spanish parties failed to form a new government after December's election. Since then Spain has been governed by the conservative Popular Party (PP) led by acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

Located at the southern tip of Spain across the sea from Morocco, Gibraltar, also known as ‘the Rock,' is a British Overseas Territory under the jurisdiction and sovereignty of the United Kingdom.

The peninsula has been under British domination since 1713 (under the treaty of Utrecht) and is home to 30,000 people, mostly British citizens.

Besides defence and foreign policy, Gibraltar is self-governing in all areas. The UK has a military garrison and naval base in the Gibraltar.

Inhabitants can elect their representatives to the territory's House of Assembly but the British monarch appoints its governor.

In response to Spain's claim, the UK's Minister for Europe, David Lidington, said that the UK will stand beside Gibraltar.