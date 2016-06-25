The six founding members of the European Union have called on the United Kingdom to quicken the process to exit the EU, as other countries in the bloc have considered holding their own referendums to decide their future.

"We say here together, this process should get underway as soon as possible so that we are not left in limbo but rather can concentrate on the future of Europe," German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said after hosting a meeting of his colleagues from the six founding members of the EU - Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Right wing parties in EU member states including Slovakia and Netherlands have stepped up pressure and petitioned their governments to hold similar referendums to leave the EU.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault warned of the dangers of delay. "We have to give a new sense to Europe, otherwise populism will fill the gap," he said.

A member state can only leave the EU once it has invoked Article 50 of the Treaty on the European Union. Once the UK invokes Article 50 it then has two years to negotiate the terms of its withdrawal.

Former London mayor Boris Johnson, a leading campaigner for Britain to leave the EU and the bookmakers' favorite to replace David Cameron as prime minister, said, "nothing would change over the short term following the Brexit vote."

Despite the call from foreign ministers for a quick exit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told a news conference that the negotiations with Britain should not be conducted in such a way as to be seen as a deterrent to other countries, and that there was no hurry for London to trigger the process for leaving.