More than 2.7 million Britons and UK residents have signed a petition requesting a second referendum, days after a shock vote to leave the European Union.

British parliament is obliged to consider any petition posted on its website that amasses more than 100,000 signatures.

"We the undersigned call upon HM Government to implement a rule that if the remain or leave vote is less than 60 percent based on a turnout less than 75 percent there should be another referendum," says the petition.

The "Leave" camp won the support of 51.9 percent of voters, against 48.1 percent in favour of remaining in the European Union.

Turnout for Thursday's referendum was 72.2 percent.

Since then, the petition -- which only British citizens or UK residents have the right to sign -- appeared to be increasing at a rate of more than 3,000 signatures a minute.

Most of those who signed were based in Edinburgh and London, both of which voted heavily in favour of "Remain."

Public reaction to the call for a second referendum was mixed with some making light of the situation.

Prime Minister David Cameron, who said on Friday he would resign after leading the failed campaign to keep Britain in the EU, had said there would be no second referendum.