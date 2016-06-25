Pope Francis during his three-day trip to Armenia on Friday denounced the deaths of Armenians during deportationsby the Ottomans a century ago as "genocide."

In a carefully watched speech, Francis ad-libbed the word "genocide" to his pre-written text that had conspicuously left it out. Instead of repeating what he had said last year, that the deaths were "considered the first genocide of the 20th century," Pope directly declared the 1915 events as "genocide."

"This tragedy, this genocide, has unfortunately marked the start of a sad series of great catastrophes of the last century," the Pope said at the presidential palace in Yerevan on Friday.

Last year, Turkey withdrew its ambassador from the Vatican and accused the Pope of spreading lies.

Ankara agrees that many Armenians did die during the ethnic fighting and deportation process that took place in 1915 at the height of the World War I, but states that many Turks also died during the period and called the events a great tragedy for both sides.