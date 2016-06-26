Spain returned to the polls on Sunday for the second time since December 2015.

The elections are aimed at unblocking six months of political paralysis. More than 36 million voters are called on to cast their ballot until 1800 GMT to say if they want radical change as promised by a far-left coalition led by political party Podemos, or stability and safety as pledged by the outgoing conservative Popular Party (PP).

Why is another vote needed?

After four years in power, PP collected most votes in December's ballot but didn't elect enough lawmakers to give it a majority in Parliament, like it had before.

Mariano Rajoy, the party's leader and incumbent caretaker prime minister, couldn't get enough support from rival parties to form either a minority government or a coalition. The negotiations between parties dragged on for months as Pedro Sanchez, leader of the second-placed Spanish Socialist Workers Party, also failed to clinch a deal that would let him govern.

Unlike other European nations, Spain has never had a coalition government.

What's driving the Spanish campaign?

Europe still bears the scars of the Great Recession of 2007. In Spain, that means 20 per cent unemployment and reduced government spending on national health care and public education. On top of that, political corruption has angered many Spaniards.

Spain emerged from recession in late 2013 and is now one of the European Union's fastest growing economies. But there's not a significant trickle-down effect yet, and the unemployment rate remains the second-highest in the EU after Greece.

The PP has also been engulfed by corruption scandals in recent years, with jailed party treasurer Luis Barcenas telling investigators about a scheme of illegal contributions and donations to the party.