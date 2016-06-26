The winner if Spain's elections Mariano Rajoy, hopes to set a coalition government within a month after his party won the general elections.

Acting Prime Minister Rajoy's centre-right People's Party (PP)emerged with the single largest bloc of seats, but fell short of the 176 required to attain a majority in the parliament.

"I have to try to reach a majority to govern because without it, it's very difficult," Rajoy told Spanish radio.

"I believe that within a month we should have a deal on the basics. It would be nonsense to lose time for several more months."

Spanish elections delivered a hung parliament for the second time in six months on Sunday, adding to political uncertainty in Europe after last week's shock Brexit vote.

The results piled intense pressure on Spain's warring politicians to form a government, leaving the euro zone's fourth-largest economy at risk of another lengthy political stalemate.

The PP was the only major party to increase its share of seats from December's inconclusive poll.

The PP gained 137 seats, The Socialists got 85, The Unidos Podemos coalition secured 71 while Ciudadanos obtained 32 seats.

The jump in support for the PP reversed a trend to back start-up parties that have channeled resentment towards the establishment after an economic crisis and a series of corruption scandals.

Exit polls had initially suggested that the far-left Unidos Podemos coalition had come second — which would have been an unprecedented shift in Spain.

This time, politicians will be under pressure to reach a deal quickly given the uncertainty and confusion sweeping Europe afterBritain's shock vote to leave the European Union last week.

Spain now enters another round of backroom talks to see which parties can form a governing coalition, a task that eluded them despite months of negotiations following the December vote.

Options to form a government include a centre-right pact between the PP and liberal newcomer Ciudadanos, a German-style grand coalition between the PP and the Socialists, or even a minority PP administration.

Rajoy was all smiles as he looked down from a tall podium on a crowd of supporters waving blue flags and shouting "yes we can!" — stealing Podemos' key catchphrase.

"It's been hard, it's been difficult, it's been complicated, but we put up a fight for Spain," the 61-year-old said.

Rajoy said on Sunday his centre-right PP had won a parliamentary election and therefore claimed the right to govern.

He also announced talks with all parties in order to try to form a government.

Spain's newcomer liberal party, Ciudadanos, is ready to immediately open talks with the PP to form a government after Sunday's general election, Ciudadanos leader Albert Rivera said.

A tie-up of the two would still be seven seats short of a majority, although they could potentially attract a further six seats from regional parties from the Basque Country and the Canary Islands.

Brexit influenced?