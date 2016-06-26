Iraqi forces recaptured the last remaining district held by the DAESH terrorist organisation in the city of Fallujah on Sunday, after almost five weeks of fighting.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi claimed victory over DAESH in Fallujah over a week ago, however fighting continued inside the city west of Baghdad, as well as in the Golan district. The US-led coalition supported the offensive by carrying out air strikes against DAESH positions.

"We announce from this place in central Golan district that it has been cleaned by the counter terrorism service and we convey the good news to the Iraqi people that the battle of Fallujah is over," Lieutenant General Abdul Wahab al-Saidi, who was in charge of the operation told state TV.

Saidi said that a few DAESH terrorists were still holed out in buildings. He added that at least 1,800 DAESH fighters were killed in the operation to retake Fallujah, and that the rest had fled.