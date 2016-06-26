War has been raging in Yemen for over 15 months between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthis, who control the capital. The coalition intervened to prevent the Shi'ite Houthis from overthrowing the government.

The Houthi-run Saba news agency said that five citizens were killed in two air strikes in Khawlan district, southeast of the capital Sanaa.

Residents confirmed that five people died in the attack but did not say if they were civilians or armed members of the Shi'ite rebel group.

In southern Yemen, residents said two women died in an airstrike on the home of a merchant in the Qubaita district, located between the Taiz and Lahej provinces.

Another Yemeni died in Saada province by shelling from the Saudi side of the border, the Houthi-run al-Masirah television reported.

The Saudi-led coalition says it does not target civilians in Yemen and has been observing a truce, acting only in response to Houthi violations, despite a UN report that blamed the coalition for the deaths of hundreds of children in Yemen.