The weekend after the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union and British Prime Minister David Cameron announced he would step down after October has been a tumultuous one.

From bold statements about Scotland blocking UK's exit to chatter about a French exit or "Frexit" to a Labour party coup against Jeremy Corbyn by way of successive resignations of shadow cabinet members, it has been a gloomy Sunday.

The forecast for Monday does not look any better as global markets saw over $2 trillion wiped clean before the week ended and Moody's assigned a "negative outlook" to its AA1 rating for the British government's debt.

Here's a quick summary of some of the broader developments that took place over the weekend.

Labour's coup?

Cameron's decision to quit, Tories battling it over his possible replacements or a potential early general election all failed to dominate the news narrative as several of Labour's shadow cabinet members resigned in protest against opposition party leader Corbyn sacking Hilary Benn.

Corbyn sacked Benn in the early hours of Sunday after The Observer revealed on Saturday the latter was leading a coup against Labour leadership.

Benn, then shadow foreign secretary, had "called fellow MPs over the weekend to suggest that he will ask Jeremy Corbyn to stand down if there is significant support for a move against the leader. He has also asked shadow cabinet colleagues to join him in resigning if the Labour leader ignores that request."

Shortly after he was fired, Benn released a statement saying: "It has now become clear that there is widespread concern among Labour MPs and in the shadow cabinet about Jeremy Corbyn's leadership of our party. In particular, there is no confidence in our ability to win the next election, which may come much sooner than expected if Jeremy continues as leader."

Following this Heidi Alexander, the Shadow Secretary of State for Health, also resigned with 'half of shadow cabinet' expected to follow. By Sunday afternoon, at least eight members of the shadow cabinet had quit, including Seema Malhotra, Gloria Del Piero, Ian Murray, Lilian Greenwood, Lucy Powell and Kerry McCarthy.

'Frexit'

French President Francois Hollande has rejected calls for a referendum on leaving the EU.

"We have called for the implementation of a referendum to ask the French if they wish to remain in the European Union," said French right-wing leader Marine Le Pen according to French media. "He responded ‘no'."

According to RT.com, Pen said the EU would try to make UK's exit as "painful as possible" so other EU states would not try to follow suit. This would increase the gap between EU countries, said Pen.