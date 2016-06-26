The death toll from Russian and Syrian strikes in the opposition-held city of Al Quriyah has risen to 82 people including 58 civilians, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Sunday.

"Three Russian and Syrian regime air raids on the region of Al-Quriyah, southeast of Deir Ezzor city, killed 58 civilians," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The rights group added that 24 other people were killed, without specifying whether they were civilians or DAESH fighters.

DAESH holds around 60 percent of Deir Ezzor city, the capital of the province of the same name, which is next to the jihadist-held Raqqa province.

Government forces were also fighting rebels in northern neighbourhoods of the city in a bid to halt rocket fire on government-held districts.

Elsewhere in Syria in Manbij, US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) overran a key road junction in the city's south after capturing nearby grain silos overnight.

Manbij lies in the eastern plains of Aleppo province, which has become a battleground between an array of competing armed groups, including Al-Qaeda, non-jihadist rebels and government forces, as well as the SDF and DAESH.