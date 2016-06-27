A match-winning three-wicket bowling stint by Mitchell Marsh lifted Australia to a convincing victory by 58 runs against West Indies in the final of the triangular One Day International (ODI) series in Barbados on Sunday.

Australia, who batted first after winning the toss, seemed destined to post an umimpressive target until wicketkeeper Matthew Wade, batting at number seven, rattled off an unbeaten 57 off 52 balls.

He finished his stint at the crease in style with a towering six off the final ball as the visitors scored 270/9 from their allotted 50 overs.

The Windies, who beat South Africa to reach the finals, made a breezy start in reply.

Openers Johnson Charles and Andre Fletcher put on a quick 49, with Charles scoring the lion's share of the runs at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.

But the floodgates opened after Fletcher, who scored only 9 runs, was caught at slip off paceman Josh Hazlewood.

Then medium-pacer Marsh collected three quick wickets to turn the match decisively and inexorably in Australia's direction.

Marsh dismissed Darren Bravo (6) and Marlon Samuels (6) cheaply, before trapping Charles (45) plum leg-before-wicket to leave the Windies staggering at 72 for four.