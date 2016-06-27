Some startling revelations have been made showing that weapons shipped into Jordan for Syrian opposition groups by the Washington's premier intelligence agency winded up at the wrong address.

According to a joint investigation by the New York Times and Al Jazeera, weapons shipped by the Central Intelligence Agency and Saudi Arabia were stolen by Jordanian intelligence operatives and sold to arms merchants on the black market.

Some of the stolen weapons were also used against US citizens as well.

Two US security contractors were killed in a shooting in November at a US-funded police training facility in the Jordanian capital Amman. Three other also died in the same shooting incident.

The facility was set up to help Iraq rebuild its post-war security forces after the 2003 US invasion and to train Palestinian Authority police officers.

Citing American and Jordanian officials, the report disclosed that the weapons used in the shooting had originally arrived in Jordan for the Syrian opposition training programme.