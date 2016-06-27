Orthodox church leaders from around the world called for the protection of Christian minorities in the war-torn Middle East at the end of the first major international gathering of Orthodox Christian leaders to take place since the year 787 CE.

In a statement released at the end of the week-long Holy and Great Council meeting in Heraklion, Crete in Greece on Sunday, church leaders expressed their concern for "the situation facing Christians, and other persecuted ethnic and religious minorities in the Middle East."

The council, which was led by Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, appealed to governments in the region to "protect the Christian populations - Orthodox, Ancient Eastern and other Christians - who have survived in the cradle of Christianity."

Among a range of topics discussed by the church leaders were issues including wedlock, fasting, united representation in dioceses around the world and "negative consequences of scientific progress" in areas such as genetics and biotechnology.

"Man is experimenting ever more intensively with his own very nature in an extreme and dangerous way. He is in danger of being turned into a biological machine, into an impersonal social unit or into a mechanical device of controlled thought," the statement said.

The church leaders further encouraged the Orthodox community to work more closely and "promote a new constructive synergy" with their respective secular states.

The aim was also set out "for the Holy and Great Council to become a regular institution to be convened every seven or ten years."

Political divisions

The summit was attended by approximately 170 church leaders including Patriarch Theodoros II of Alexandria and All Africa, Archbishop Rastislav of Czech Lands and Slovakia, Archbishop Anastasios of Albania and Archbishop Chrysostomos II of Cyprus.