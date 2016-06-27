The UK's vote to leave the EU is serving as an eye opener.

The shocking result not only lifted the curtain on rifts within the Conservative Party and Labour Party, but also made visible the division between the younger and older generations.

Following the EU referendum results, there have been a string of resignations within the Labour Party's shadow cabinet in protest to Jeremy Corbyn's leadership.

At least 17 shadow ministers have quit, with most slamming Corbyn for his performance in the EU referendum.

Andrew Feldman, Chairman of the Conservative Party is also set to resign later this year following Prime Minister David Cameron's announcement which came hours after the results were announced.

Meanwhile, a petition for a second EU referendum has already been signed by more than 3.2 million Britons.

However, Cameron has ruled out the possibility of a second vote.

Young vs Old

Younger and older Britons appeared poles apart in their opinion over the UK's fate as a member of the world's biggest trading bloc.

John, a student of arts, expressed his dismay, saying, "It's a disaster. The older generation is living in a time warp. They are the ones that have the most difficulty adjusting to changes. They have only betrayed themselves, their pensions will be cut."

He went on to say that the UK is currently under a heavy burden of debt.

"The Pound will fall, borrowing will be more expensive. No-one knows if the UK will disintegrate."

Frank Fisher, 52, a digital consultant, who voted in favour of Leave, had a different take on the issue.

"I believe the UK will be safer and more prosperous outside the EU, where, for example, the Eurozone crisis is still unresolved."

He said the key issue is self-determination.

"EU is a historically weird construct. Pooling sovereignty is not how [the] world works. Just 28 nations do this in the entire world. So UK is returning to the norm."

Fisher said the vote to leave is a natural reaction to 40 years of lies and trickery that has dragged the country into political union without consent.

A total of 51.9 percent who voted for Brexit belonged to the age group of 50-64 years with an overwhelming 65 percent of these voters feeling left behind by globalisation and blamed EU immigration for low wages and stretched public services.

"I think it's tremendous, it's a good thing," Duncan, a 70-year-old part-time chauffeur said.

He said he thought it would help the economy and allow limits on who comes to Britain.

"Britain is sinking under the weight of population," he added.