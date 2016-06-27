Two of Turkey's key conditions for normalisation of ties with Israel -- an apology for the deadly 2010 raid on the Mavi Marmara aid ship and compensation for those killed in the raid -- were largely met, as the two countries reached some kind of compromise according to Turkish prime minister.

A third demand, that Israel lifts its blockade on the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, was partially met.

Israel, which had already offered its apologies for the raid, agreed to pay out $20 million to the bereaved and injured, Turkish PM Binali Yildirim announced during a press conference in Ankara on Monday.

The two nations will exchange ambassadors as soon as possible after a six-year rupture, and the deal would be signed on Friday, Yildirim said.

Under the deal, Turkey will deliver humanitarian aid and other non-military products to Gaza. The first shipment of 10,000 tonnes of aid will be sent next Friday, Yildirim added.

A senior Turkish official described the deal as a "diplomatic victory" for Turkey, although Israel has not completelyagreed to lift the Gaza blockade.

The highly anticipated agreement comes six years after the Israeli raid killed 10 Turkish activists as the international aid flotilla they were participating in sought to break the blockade on the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also formally announced the deal at 10:00 GMT from Rome.

He said rapprochement will create 'stability' in a turbulent Middle East.

Both sides have been pushing to complete the deal in recent months, with Israel in search of a potential customer for its offshore gas exports and NATO member Turkey wanting to restore its regional clout, analysts say.

The United States has also pushed for the two countries to resolve the dispute as it seeks cooperation in the fight against the DAESH terrorist group in Iraq and Syria.

Speaking after a meeting with Netanyahu on Monday, US Secretary of State John Kerry welcomed the agreement, saying, "We are obviously pleased in the administration. This is a step we wanted to see happen."

Negotiations were said to have been held in Rome, where Netanyahu landed for talks with Kerry on Sunday.

The agreement between Turkey and Israel is expected to go before Israel's security cabinet for approval on Wednesday.

A compromise on Gaza and Hamas

Reports in recent days described a compromise on the status quo of the Gaza blockade and Palestinian organisation Hamas' relationship with Turkey.