Five people were killed and many were left wounded when eight suicide bombers attacked a village in Lebanon on Monday, in the latest spillover of violence of the five-year old Syrian war into Lebanon.

Security sources in Lebanon claim DAESH is behind the bombings in the village of Qaa on Lebanon's border with Syria. However, no one has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

At least four suicide bombers bombers struck the village around dawn, killing five people, all of them civilians, the Lebanese army said.

"The first attacker knocked on one of the homes in the village, but after the resident became suspicious, he blew himself up," a military source told AFP.

The other three detonated their bombs one after the other as people arrived at the scene. The Lebanese army said four soldiers were among those who were injured.

A second wave of attacks which involved at least four bombers took place at night, as residents were preparing the funerals of those who were killed earlier in the day.