British Prime Minister David Cameron arrived in Brussels on Tuesday and went into a meeting with EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker without exchanging any words in front of the media.

He is due to come face to face with EU leaders in Brussels for the first time since Britons voted to opt out of the bloc in a historic referendum last week.

Relations between London and Brussels soured after 51.9 percent of Britons voting in last week's poll said they wanted to leave the EU, pressuring the British government to begin what is expected to be a two-year process.

The outcome of the referendum sent shockwaves across the continent, triggering calls for similar referendums in other European countries which could ultimately end the bloc for good.

Following Cameron's subsequent announcement of his plan to step down by October, the pound sterling currency dropped to its lowest value in 30 years.

Cameron has been under pressure from EU leaders to begin the UK's withdrawal from the EU immediately, with EU leaders arguing that any lingering on the British government's side will destabilise the bloc even further.