Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's recent letter to his Russian counterpart calling for the restoration of "traditional friendly ties", did not include any words of "apology" over the downing of a Russian warplane in November 2015, according to a presidential source on Tuesday.

In the letter sent on Monday, Erdogan extended condolences to the family of the Russian pilot, whose warplane was downed over violation of airspace, the source said.

The source clarified that the sorrow expressed in the letter was addressed not to the Russian state, but to the pilot's family, and there was no reference to compensation.

The source said that Turkey's position on Syria, Ukraine and Crimea would remain unchanged, and added, "However, from now on we will be able to communicate directly with Russia on these issues and get involved in the developments."

The source went on to say that the recent developments would help remove any limitations targeting Turkey's tourism industry.

Ankara will also be monitoring the sanctions on agricultural products, the source added.