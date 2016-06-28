Speculations abound as to who will take over the role of Britain's new Prime Minister after David Cameron resigned.

Cameron, the leader of the Conservative Party and Britain's Prime Minister since 2010, resigned after losing the battle to keep the country in the European Union.

Bookmakers place Boris Johnson as the top contender for the position, followed by interior minister Theresa May and Justice Secretary Michael Gove.

Boris Johnson

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson (52) is the former mayor of London and leader of the Leave campaign in the EU referendum.

His popularity has soared since the success of the campaign.

As mayor of London from 2008 to 2016, he banned alcohol consumption on public transportation, introduced new routemaster buses and cycle hire schemes to ease traffic flows and oversaw the 2012 London Summer Olympics in his constituency.

Critics lambast him for using racist, xenophobic language and promoting elitism.

Those who support Johnson applaud him for his strategic mind.

Johnson though, hasn't commented on whether he will run for prime minister or not.

Theresa May

May is expected to announce her candidature this weekend and is likely to win support of the MPs who may not be willing to put their weight behind Boris Johnson.

Born October 1, 1956, she was first elected to Parliament in 1997.

Later, she assumed various positions in the Shadow Cabinets of William Hague, Iain Duncan Smith, Michael Howard and David Cameron.

May (59) was appointed Home Secretary in 2010 after Cameron became Prime Minister.

Stephen Crabb