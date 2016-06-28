TÜRKİYE
World condemns attack on Istanbul's Ataturk Airport
World condemns horrific attacks on Istanbul's Ataturk Airport via social media.
Police guard the entrance to Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk, Turkey, following a blast June 28, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 28, 2016

Leaders from around the world have condemned the horrific attacks that hit Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, in Turkey, killing at least 42 people and wounding 147 others.

The White House:

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Stephane Dion:

Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Thorbjorn Jagland:

German Foreign Minister, Frank Walter Steinmeier:

French Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Marc Ayrault, also tweeted, in French, "After the horrific attacks at Ataturk Airport, Istanbul consulate and Ankara embassy are mobilised."

President of Georgia, Giorgi Margvelashvili:

Austria's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Integration, Sebastian Kurz:

Prime Minister of Belgium, Charles Michel:

President of Lithuania, Dalia Grybauskaite:

Albania's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ditmir Bushati:

The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

