Dozens killed in simultaneous bomb attacks in Yemen
DAESH terror group claims responsibility for the attacks which targeted Yemeni government troops in the city of Mukalla.
Police tape cordons off the site of a car bomb attack in Sanaa, Yemen, June 30, 2015. / AP
By Staff Reporter
June 28, 2016

Three simultaneous bomb attacks have killed at least 42 people and injured more than 24 others in Yemen's southern port city of Mukalla on Monday.

Mukalla is the capital of Hadhramaut province and an important shipping hub. It was recaptured from Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) by Yemeni government troops backed by a Saudi-led coalition in last April.

According to medics, the bombings targeted security checkpoints at sunset just as Yemeni government troops during were about to break their fast.

DAESH claimed responsibility for the attacks in a statement released on its online news agency Amaq.

According to SITE Intelligence Group, the terrorists claimed that they have killed over 50 people in eight suicide bombings in the city. However, TRT World has not been able to independently confirm this claim.

The first attack occurred when a suicide bomber on a motorcycle blew himself up after asking soldiers if he could eat with them.

The second explosion came from a bomb-laden car at an army base and the last one was an improvised explosive device that went off as soldiers were preparing to eat.

DAESH has gained ground in the country's southern and southeastern regions due to the ongoing civil war that has killed more than 6,400 people and displaced 2.8 million others in almost two years of fighting.

Last month, 40 army recruits were killed in the southern port city of Aden, in two suicide bomb attacks claimed by the group.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
