Colombian designer Miguel Caballero's designs are not just chic, they could save your life.

But his creations come at a hefty price.

A bulletproof men's suit can cost between between $6,000 and $8,000 and a blazer up to $3,500.

The fashion designer makes lightweight, bulletproof clothing for dignitaries including the King of Jordan.

He says he has a 'survivors club' of 20 customers who owe their lives to wearing his garments.

"My greatest satisfaction is not earning business, it's saving lives," Caballero, who founded the company bearing his name 21 years ago, told Reuters following a fashion show on Friday with models strutting down the runway as at any other.