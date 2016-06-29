The English language may be the newest unforeseen victim of Britain's decision to leave the EU. The European Union may no longer recognise it as an official language when Britain completes the process of departure.

This all stems from regulation which implies that each member nation may nominate only one official and working language. Of the 28 EU countries, Britain was the only member to choose English.

The vote to leave has triggered far reaching consequences, and many of the remaining member countries are struggling to cope with an uncertain future.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker addressed the European Parliament on Tuesday. While he expressed his sadness and regret for the loss of Britain from the EU, it was noted that the speech, given in both French and German, was devoid of the commonly heard English.