Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone chat with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday a day after news emerged about improvement in relations between the traditional allies.

Last Tuesday, Erdogan wrote to Putin in a bid to normalise relations following months of strained ties.

A Turkish presidential source decribed the phone call between two leaders as ''very positive''.

According to the official statement from Turkish Presidency, both leadersemphasised the importance of strong bilateral relations between the countries that also depended on each other economically.

"Mr. President and Mr. Putin pointed to the importance of holding cooperation in the face of political, economic and humanitarian crises in the region as well as taking necessary steps to revive the bilateral relations," the statement said.