Helium may be considered an insignificant element largely used to inflate party balloons or blimps. But the world is so heavily dependent on the gas that its reserves had reached dangerously low levels.

Up until now.

Scientists have made a 'game-changing' discovery of helium in Tanzania, with a field in the East African country capable of supplying 54 billion cubic feet of the gas to the world.

The global consumption of the helium is 8 billion cubic feet per with the rare, non-renewable gas being used in medical scanners, spacecraft, nuclear energy, major research facilities and also in manufacturing.

"We sampled helium gas, and nitrogen, just bubbling out of the ground," said Chris Ballentine, a professor at the University of Oxford who was involved in testing the gasses, adding the find was "enough to fill over 1.2 million medical MRI scanners".

"This is a game changer for the future security of society's helium needs and similar finds in the future may not be far away," Ballentine said.

It is thought that volcanic activity in Tanzania's section of the Rift Valley created the high temperatures necessary to release the gas from ancient rocks allowing it to rise up and become trapped closer to the surface making it ripe for exploitation.