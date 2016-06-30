TÜRKİYE
Turkish police arrest 11 more suspects over airport attack
The 11 foreigners arrested in an early morning raid are suspected of being members of a DAESH cell in Istanbul linked to the suicide bombers who carried out this week's deadly attack on Ataturk International Airport.
Police officers patrol as a flight attendant leaves the country's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk, Istanbul, Turkey, June 29, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 30, 2016

Turkish police arrested 11 foreigners on Friday in connection with the Istanbul airport attack, bringing the total number of arrests to 24 following the deadly gun and suicide attack.

Arrests were made in an early morning raid at Istanbul's Basaksehir district, local media reports said. The suspects are members of a DAESH cell in Istanbul linked to the suicide bombers who carried out this week's attack in the city.

On Thursday, the police had detained 13 suspects in Istanbul as part of the ongoing investigations after the attack.

Three men linked to DAESH launched a gun and suicide bomb attack on Istanbul Ataturk airport on Tuesday, killing 44 people and wounding scores of others.

The suspected suicide bombers were Russian, Uzbek and Kyrgyz nationals, a Turkish government official said on Thursday.

Local media reports earlier said one of the suicide bombers was a Russian national from Dagestan. The reports named him as Osman Vadinov and said he had come from Raqqa, the heart of DAESH-controlled territory in Syria.

Russia's Interior Ministry said it was trying to obtain more information on Vadinov.

Meanwhile, the Turkish police also arrested nine DAESH suspects from the city of Izmir on Thursday.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said initial indications suggested DAESH was responsible for the attack, while other officials went as far as saying the attackers were "homegrown" DAESH members.

All operations at the airport were temporarily suspended after the attack, but had fully resumed by Wednesday morning.

The Istanbul governor's office said 10 foreign nationals were among the 44 killed and that three of them had dual Turkish citizenship.

Turkey on Wednesday announced a day of national mourning.

Flags were flown at half-mast across the country and at Turkish consulates around the world.

