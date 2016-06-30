Turkish police arrested 11 foreigners on Friday in connection with the Istanbul airport attack, bringing the total number of arrests to 24 following the deadly gun and suicide attack.

Arrests were made in an early morning raid at Istanbul's Basaksehir district, local media reports said. The suspects are members of a DAESH cell in Istanbul linked to the suicide bombers who carried out this week's attack in the city.

On Thursday, the police had detained 13 suspects in Istanbul as part of the ongoing investigations after the attack.

Three men linked to DAESH launched a gun and suicide bomb attack on Istanbul Ataturk airport on Tuesday, killing 44 people and wounding scores of others.

The suspected suicide bombers were Russian, Uzbek and Kyrgyz nationals, a Turkish government official said on Thursday.

Local media reports earlier said one of the suicide bombers was a Russian national from Dagestan. The reports named him as Osman Vadinov and said he had come from Raqqa, the heart of DAESH-controlled territory in Syria.

Russia's Interior Ministry said it was trying to obtain more information on Vadinov.