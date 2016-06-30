At least 250 suspected DAESH terrorists were killed and 40 vehicles destroyed in a series of air strikes carried out by the US-led coalition around the Iraqi city of Falluja on Wednesday, US officials have said.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the operation and noted preliminary figures can change.

If the figures are confirmed, the strikes would be among the most deadly ever against DAESH and are just the latest battlefield setback suffered by the militant group.

The terrorist group has declared a self-proclaimed caliphate in large swathes of Syria and Iraq, naming the Syrian city of Raqqa as its capital.

The latest strikes follow Wednesday's triple suicide bombing and gun attack that killed at least 41 people at Istanbul's main airport.

Turkey blamed the attack on DAESH.

CIA chief John Brennan told a forum in Washington the attack bore the hallmarks of DAESH "depravity".

He acknowledged there was a long road ahead battling the group, particularly its ability to incite attacks.

"We've made, I think, some significant progress, along with our coalition partners, in Syria and Iraq, where most of the DAESH members are resident right now," Brennan said.

"But DAESH's ability to continue to propagate its narrative, as well as to incite and carry out these attacks — I think we still have a ways to go before we're able to say that we have made some significant progress against them," he added.

Iraqi forces press towards key air base south of Mosul

On the battlefield, the US-led campaign against DAESH has moved up a gear in recent weeks, with the Iraqi government declaring victory over the militant group in Falluja.

Iraq's military said it advanced through northern villages held by the militant group on Wednesday, on its way to an airfield which could serve as the staging ground for a future offensive on Mosul,