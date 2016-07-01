Twenty foreigners were killed by armed militants in an overnight siege on an upscale Dhaka cafe, the Bangladeshi government said on Saturday.

The militants launched an assault on the Holey Artisan Bakery on Friday, starting a 12-hour stand-off, which ended after Bangladeshi special forces stormed the cafe early on Saturday to free the hostages.

Six gunmen were killed and a seventh was captured and two police officers also lost their lives in the attack claimed by DAESH.

But Bangladesh's Interior Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on Sunday that the seven gunmen were "home grown" and had no links with international organisations. They were directed by local groups, he was quoted as saying by Reuters.

The security forces managed to rescue 13 hostages.

"All 20 of the hostages who were killed were foreigners," Lieutenant Shahab Uddin told AFP.

"Most of them were Italian or Japanese," he added.

Later, Reuters reported that at least nine Italians, seven Japanese and a US citizen were among the dead.

An Indian teenager was also killed in the attack, the country's foreign minister, Sushma Swaraj, said.

According to an army spokesman, most of the victims had been "hacked to death with sharp weapons."

Tuhin Mohammad Masud, a commander of the elite Rapid Action Battalion, which led the operation, said the cafe itself had been cleared but added that some of the hostage-takers might still be at large.

In a televised address to the nation, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged her countrymen to "resist these terrorists."

"My government is determined to root out terrorism and militancy from Bangladesh," she added.

'Horrendous night'